Leadership Of Apparel Manufacturers Ready To Focus On Business Development

The Newly Elected President of the Association of Ghana Apparel Manufacturers (AGAM), Mrs Natasha B. Kudjawu, says the new executives would focus on business development, capacity enhancement for Members and effective partnerships.

He said they would also concentrate on advocacy for a national policy for the sector, leverage on partnership to further improve international standards of compliance and industry-oriented capacity building for the entire sector.

Mrs Kudjawu who was speaking at the inauguration of the new executives at the Association’s Annual General Meeting in Accra, said they would also increase awareness of the industry and develop further market access for the members.

AGAM is the largest apparel-based business advocacy organization in the country.

The other executives are Nura Salifu, Vice President; Dr Florence Chambas, General Secretary; Mr Mahama Yussif, Treasury Secretary; and Jane Damaris Agyarko Organising Secretary.

Mr Gregory Kankoh, the outgoing President said there was increased interest in Africa by key international players because of recent international events.

He said AGAM was determined to work with members to take advantage of that opportunity and use that platform to improve standards to suit market trends.

Mrs Linda Ampah, the outgoing Vice-President of the Association, encouraged members to increase collaboration to maximize opportunities, both locally and internationally.

Nana Poquah A. Adiamah, National Coordinator, briefed members about the recent successful visit to the country of international garment and apparel buyers facilitated by the GIZ, the German Agency for International Corporation, in partnership with the German Embassy and the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Partners of the Association include GIZ, Ghana Investment Promotion Center, Ghana Enterprise Agency, Ghana Export Promotion Authority, Ghana Exim Bank, Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Education, USAID, and Association of Ghana Industries.

Others are USAID, DFID, UNESCO, DANIDA, European Union Ghana National Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Council for Technical and Vocational Educational Training among others.