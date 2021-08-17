Leadership of Methodist Church Ghana calls on Ya-Na

The hierarchy of the Methodist Church Ghana has called on the Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abukari (II) to express gratitude to him for the many years of hosting the Church in the area.

The visit was also to brief the Ya-Na about the Church’s impending activities to be held in Tamale.

The Most Reverend Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo, the Presiding Bishop of The Methodist Church Ghana, who led the hierarchy of the Church to pay the courtesy call on the Ya-Na at the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi, said “We believe that as a Church, we do not go into territories and take possession of it without acknowledging the owners of the land. So, for the many years that we have been in Tamale, we always pray with him (Ya-Na), and pray for his subjects and ask for God’s grace upon them.”

The Most Rev Boafo briefed the Ya-Na about the Church’s Annual Conference to be held in Tamale from, Wednesday, August 18, to Sunday, August 22, where all the Leaders of the Church would meet to take stock of its work in the country, which included; evangelism and social interventions, and take decisions for its work.

He said during the conference, about 50 Ministers trained by the Church would also be ordained and congratulated Ya-Na on his enskinment as the Overlord of Dagbon saying “We do pray with him but we have not come personally as a Church. Today, we take this opportunity with our arrival on his land to say congratulations to him for all that he will be doing for his people, and we lend our support for him in everything that he will be doing.”

The Presiding Bishop gave assurance that “As a Church, we will collaborate with the Ya-Na in all aspects because we also have a Minister here at Yendi and he can call on him because he will also be working hand-in-hand with you.”

He said “We believe that there are other things that we can bring on board; we can bring other facilities and our visit here will also give us the first hand information as to what will be prudent, reliable, and convenient for us as a Church to see what we can bring to this land.”

He commiserated with the Ya-Na on the recent loss of his first wife and upon Ya-Na’s request, the Presiding Bishop led special prayers for the Ya-Na asking for God’s blessings to be on him, his subjects and the Dagbon land for the continued peace and progress of the area.

Ya-Na Abukari (II) recognised the roles The Methodist Church Ghana played and continued to play in ensuring and consolidating peace in the area, saying this was vital for the development of the area.