Leadership of NPP engages Gov’t, Majority over Ofori-Atta

The National Executive body of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has urged the rank and file of the Party to remain calm amid calls by some members of the Majority Caucus of Parliament for the immediate dismissal of the Minister of Finance.

In a statement, the NPP said its leadership was engaging the Government and the Parliamentary Group to find amicable solution to the impasse.

“In view of the above development, the leadership of the party is currently engaging Government as well as the Parliamentary Group, and urges all stakeholders to remain calm as it seeks an amicable resolution to the impasse,” the statement signed by Mr Stephen Ayesu Ntim, Chairman, NPP, said.

It added: “The leadership of the Party, herein, reiterates its commitment to at all times, engage Government on issues of utmost interest and concern to the Party, Government, and the citizenry.”

Some 80 NPP Members of Parliament on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to dismiss the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta with immediate effect.

At a press conference at Parliament House, the MPs also asked the President to sack Mr Charles Adu Boahen, a Minister of State at the Finance Ministry.

They said that had become necessary to restore hope in the financial sector and reverse the downward trend of the economy.

It is reported that Tuesday night, President Akufo-Addo met with the Majority MPs, who demanded the Finance Minister’s removal.

In a related development, the Minority in Parliament has also filed a motion for the impeachment of Mr Ofori-Atta.

The Minority said the move was based on poor economic management, inconsistency in policies, and non-performance.