Leading brands showcase SAP-fuelled AI, cloud innovation at Sapphire 2025

MADRID, Spain, May 28th, 2025-/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Leading global brands showcased their successful innovation and business transformation initiatives at this year’s SAP Sapphire, a flagship business and technology event held in Madrid, Spain from 26 to 28 May.

Sapphire is SAP’s top customer annual customer event, bringing together customers, partners and business leaders to discover the latest SAP innovations. This year’s event unveiled several innovations that put the power of Business AI in every user’s hands, revolutionising the way work gets done.

Nazia Pillay, Interim Managing Director for South Africa at SAP, says: “Organisations are leveraging powerful new technologies and integrated business applications to drive innovation-fuelled growth across the enterprise. The growing power of Business AI applications that draw on trusted business data is already proving to be a transformative force for companies seeking enhanced decision-making and greater efficiency.”

Unleashing power of Business AI

Several brands unveiled successful Business AI initiatives built on SAP technologies. Global brewer Heineken was looking to streamline data access so business users could quickly find and analyse data in their preferred language. The company developed Hoppy, an AI-driven chatbot that runs on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), representing a significant leap forward in Heineken’s commitment to streamline internal processes and empower its workforce.

Since Hoppy was introduced within the company’s collaboration platforms, Heineken has seen the time knowledge workers need to retrieve information fall to 1 minute from 15 minutes. With SAP Business AI capabilities at Hoppy’s core, Heineken also is exploring automating repetitive tasks to enhance business processes and streamline communications and decision-making. And with a unified view across its data, Hoppy can now flag missing cost centre information in purchase orders to improve efficiency and accuracy.

Competitive gaming organisation Team Liquid is using SAP’s Joule agents to provide instant access to game statistics, player performance trends and strategic comparisons using natural language. Team Liquid runs its data analysis through its Next Level Esports Centre dashboard, built entirely on SAP BTP.

The team’s analysts rely on the dashboard to equip coaches and players with insights about upcoming opponents, managing high-pressure situations under short turnaround times and frequent data requests between games.

Victor Goossens, co-CEO and founder of Team Liquid, says: “This partnership is changing the way we utilise our extensive database, proving that AI and data integration are becoming a vital part of our game preparation and success in esports.”

Scaling new heights with cloud

Moving from a heavily customised on-premises landscape to a standardised one in the cloud, CAF, a global leader in urban rail and bus systems, has successfully migrated to SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition. CAF has smoothly integrated SAP solutions into core business functions including master data management, record to report, source to pay, and sales and transport.

“CAF is now set for future success, as our new technology landscape allows us to better comply with business requirements in a complex and fast-changing market,” said Guillermo Apellániz, CAF’s digital transformation director.

Companies RISE to business transformation challenges

For companies still operating with on-premise solutions, RISE with SAP offers the optimal path to a cloud ERP landscape. RISE with SAP helps companies confidently transform their business, enable continuous innovation, and realise value faster.

Global medical technology company Siemens Healthineers selected RISE with SAP to support its digital transformation journey.

Stefan Henkel, Chief Information Officer at Siemens Healthineers, says: “By embracing SAP technology, we will be able to reduce complexity and highly standardise our processes while delivering on our promise to pioneer breakthroughs in healthcare.”

Xerox also chose RISE with SAP to move to the cloud and embark on the clean core approach to streamline operations across markets and business processes. The company expects to reduce IT costs and enable the delivery of new business models in line with the changing demands of the industry.

Louie Pastor, Executive Vice President, Chief Transformation and Administrative Officer at Xerox, says: “SAP is a strategic partner helping us meet the evolving needs of our clients and partners as we increase our speed, agility and cost-effectiveness while providing the entire enterprise with modern tools and improved support. “

