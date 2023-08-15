Leading Ladies Lauds 3 Ghanaian Women to Watch in Banking and Finance

The Leading Ladies’ Network, has congratulated three exceptional Ghanaian women who have been honoured in the prestigious 2023 Angaza Awards Women to Watch in Banking and Finance in Africa.

They are Audrey Abakah, Director of Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Agency Banking and Partnership at Absa Ghana, Sheila Wristberg, Chief Executive Officer of iRisk Management Limited Ghana and Efeh Amoah, Head of Transaction Banking at Standard Chartered Bank in Tanzania.

This is recognition of the remarkable efforts of these women in driving innovation, shaping financial landscapes, and inspiring future generations.

The Angaza Awards is known for acknowledging outstanding achievements and contributions by women in the field of banking and finance across the African continent.

The motivation of the Angaza Awards is the need to raise awareness of seasoned women within the financial services sector towards promoting board and C-level diversity.

Leading Ladies’ Network, a prominent women’s leadership organization committed to empowering and recognizing women leaders across various industries expressed excitement about their exceptional achievements.

Audrey Abakah

Audrey Abakah is the Director of Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Agency Banking and Partnership at Absa Ghana.

Audrey, in her role as Director of SME, Agency Banking and Partnership at Absa Ghana, has demonstrated unwavering dedication and leadership in the realm of banking and finance.

Her commitment to excellence and her innovative approach to SME banking and women’s financial inclusion contributed to her being adjudged the number one on the 2023 list of Women to Watch in Banking and Finance in Africa.

Audrey is also a distinguished member of the 2014 cohort of Leading Ladies’ Network’s StandOut Women Leadership Programme, and a true role model.

Sheila Wristberg

Sheila Wristberg is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of iRisk Management Limited, Ghana

Her’s achievement in being recognized number two on the 2023 Angaza list of top 10 women in Banking and Finance in Africa is a testament to her outstanding contributions to the sector.

As the CEO of iRisk Management Limited, her visionary leadership and dedication to promoting financial inclusion have left an indelible mark on the industry.

Wristberg’s achievements reflect the values that Leading Ladies’ Network holds dear—leadership, resilience, and empowerment.

Efeh Amoah

Efeh Amoah is the Head of Transaction Banking at Standard Chartered Bank in Tanzania.

In her role as Head of Transaction Banking at Standard Chartered Bank Tanzania, Efeh’s strategic insights, dedication to fostering a supportive ecosystem for women in banking and finance, and her exemplary leadership in and outside the bank have set a standard for excellence.

Her recognition serves as an inspiration to all women aspiring to break barriers.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Angaza Awards ceremony in Rwanda where she accompanied the Ghanaian winners, Yawa Hansen-Quao; founder of The Leading Ladies’ Network affirmed that “The collective achievements of Audrey Abakah, Sheila Wristberg, and Efeh Amoah are a testament to their unyielding commitment, visionary leadership, and transformative impact in the banking and finance sector in Ghana and beyond.”

She said their success resonates deeply with the core values of Leading Ladies’ Network, and they are honored to have played a part in their journeys.

“Their success is our success and we look forward to unearthing the potential of more women like Audrey, Shelia and Efeh.

As we celebrate these remarkable women, Leading Ladies’ Network reaffirms its commitment to nurturing and empowering women leaders across various industries. We believe that their success stories will continue to inspire women to reach for new heights and break through glass ceilings,” she said.