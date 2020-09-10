Following are the leading results from the 2020 Tour de France 11th stage, a 167.5km ride from Chatelaillon-Plage to Poitiers on Wednesday:
1. Caleb Ewan, Australia, Lotto Soudal, 4 hours 0 minute 1 second
2. Sam Bennett, Ireland, Deceuninck-Quickstep, at 0 seconds
3. Wout van Aert, Belgium, Jumbo, 0
4. Bryan Coquard, France, B&B Hotels-Vital Concept, 0
5. Clement Venturini, France, AG2R, 0
6. Mads Pedersen, Denmark, Trek, 0
7. Luka Mezgec, Slovenia, Mitchelton-Scott, 0
8. Hugo Hofstetter, France, Israel Start-Up Nation, 0
9. Oliver Naesen, Belgium, AG2R, 0
10. Ryan Gibbons, South Africa, NTT Pro, 0
