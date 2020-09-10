Following are the leading results from the 2020 Tour de France 11th stage, a 167.5km ride from Chatelaillon-Plage to Poitiers on Wednesday:

1. Caleb Ewan, Australia, Lotto Soudal, 4 hours 0 minute 1 second

2. Sam Bennett, Ireland, Deceuninck-Quickstep, at 0 seconds

3. Wout van Aert, Belgium, Jumbo, 0

4. Bryan Coquard, France, B&B Hotels-Vital Concept, 0

5. Clement Venturini, France, AG2R, 0

6. Mads Pedersen, Denmark, Trek, 0

7. Luka Mezgec, Slovenia, Mitchelton-Scott, 0

8. Hugo Hofstetter, France, Israel Start-Up Nation, 0

9. Oliver Naesen, Belgium, AG2R, 0

10. Ryan Gibbons, South Africa, NTT Pro, 0

