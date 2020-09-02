Following are the leading results from the 2020 Tour de France 5th stage, a 183km ride from Gap to Privas on Wednesday:

1. Wout Van Aert, Belgium, Jumbo, 4 hours 21 minutes 22 seconds

2. Cees Bol, Netherlands, Sunweb, at o seconds

3. Sam Bennett, Ireland, Deceuninck-Quickstep, 0

4. Peter Sagan, Slovakia, Bora-Hansgrohe, 0

5. Jasper Stuyven, Belgium, Trek, 0

6. Luka Mezgec, Slovenia, Mitchelton-Scott, 0

7. Bryan Coquard, France, Vital Concept P/B KTM, 0

8. Caleb Ewan, Australia, Lotto Soudal, 0

9. Clement Venturini, France, AG2R, 0

10. Hugo Hofstetter, Israel, Start-up Nation, 0

