Leaked Audio: Andy Appiah Kubi Threatens Terror Attacks On O.K Frimpong

The Member of Parliament for the area, has planned to unleash terror on his opponent, Ohene Kwame Frimpong and declared war on him in a leaked tape.

The Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North Constituency, Lawyer Andy Appiah Kubi has threatened to deal ruthlessly with Independent Candidate Ohene Kwame Frimpong who is giving him a hot contest in the upcoming December 7 elections.

In a leaked tape recording, Lawyer Andy Appiah Kubi who was conversing with King Sark, a Journalist of Asempa Radio in Agogo Asante Akyem, the MP is heard loud and clear sending a strong warning to O.K Frimpong that he would make Agogo unsafe for him to stay.

He went ahead to warn that, he would “beat” O.K Frimpong and his people adding that, when it comes to mafia in politics he was at the top.

“If they make rough, I will beat them to leave the town [Agogo]. The fact that the Lion is asleep does not mean it has lost its biting tooth. You see that O.K Frimpong and his people have run into their rooms. If they are men they should come out and see. I want you to tell them that if the Lion sleeps, it doesn’t mean it is harmless. If O.K Frimpong doesn’t take care, I will chase him out of the town [Agogo]” the incumbent MP was heard saying in the three minutes tape recording.

It may be recalled that about two weeks ago another leaked tape alleged to be the voice of Honourable Oti Boateng, MCE for Asante Akyem North on attempt to rig the Parliamentary elections went viral.

However, on “Mpu Ne Mpu” segment on UTV with O.K Frimpong on Friday November 15, 2024, the aspiring MP raised alarm about the audio, which sought to rig the elections in favour Lawyer Andy Appiah Kubi.

When the MP was contacted by UTV he denied knowledge of the leaked audio.

The MCE Honourable Oti Boateng in his response to the audio believed to be his voice said it was a doctored tape.

This time round Lawyer Andy Appiah is firing from all cylinders against O.K Frimpong in the recent leaked tape.

“Tell him where he is passing is slippery. Can O.K Frimpong do mafia works than me? Or because he thinks I have kept calm? If he dares me, I will make him become fed up with fight,” was another strong caution he gave adding that he was ready for the jungle operation.

Asante Akyem North is abuzz with anticipation for the coming elections, with many believing that Frimpong’s leadership will usher in a new era of development and prosperity.

With his emphasis on unity, education, healthcare, and agriculture, Ohene Kwame Frimpong has become a beacon of hope for his constituency.

As his popularity surges, the narrative in Asante Akyem North is indeed changing, and the people are ready to embrace a new chapter of leadership.

Listen to the tape