Leaked IGP Tape: Committee set up to investigate recording

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has successfully assembled a seven-member special committee to investigate the leaked audio recording, which allegedly involves some police and party officials plotting the removal of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare. Speaker Bagbin had instructed both the Minority and Majority sides to submit three names each for potential membership, along with an additional individual possessing technical expertise.

On July 25, the caucuses presented their chosen representatives for the committee. The Majority side nominated Samuel Atta Akyea, Patrick Yaw Boamah, and Ophelia Mensah Hayford, while the Minority side nominated James Agalga, Eric Opoku, and Peter Toobu. Dr. Isaac Lartey Annan was appointed as the seventh member.

The committee will be chaired by Mr. Atta Akyea, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa South Constituency, and Mr. Agalga, the MP for Builsa North, will serve as the Vice Chairman.

The main objectives of the committee, as outlined by the Speaker, include verifying the authenticity of the leaked audio recording, investigating the conspiracy to remove the current IGP, and examining any other matters disclosed in the audio.

The committee is also tasked with recommending appropriate sanctions for any individuals found responsible, suggesting necessary reforms, and making any other relevant recommendations and consequential orders.

The leaked audio recording features voices of purported high-ranking officials from the Ghana Police Service and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) discussing the IGP.

They question the IGP’s impartiality, alleging his support for former President John Dramani Mahama, and are heard scheming to ensure the return of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The individuals in the recording call for the IGP’s removal before the 2024 general elections. It’s worth noting that the party official allegedly heard on the tape, Daniel Bugri Naabu, the former Northern Region Chairman of the NPP, denies recording the conversation.