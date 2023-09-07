Leaked IGP Tape: Parliament urged to probe case in camera

The Rev Dr Samuel Worlanyo Mensah, Economist, has urged Parliament to hear the ongoing probe of the leaked tape discussing the ouster of the IGP behind closed doors to avoid any sense of insecurity.

He said the televised probe by the Ad-hoc Committee of Parliament seemed to put sensitive national security information in the public and undermine the unity and cohesion n the Ghana Police Service.

“Mercenaries are just around us and issues that border on security must be handled at the security level rather than to the hearing of everyone and any group could take advantage of the situation and infiltrate into our system,” Dr Worlanyo Mensah said.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, he said with the insurgency and insecurity seen in the West African sub-region, we needed to tread cautiously and not paint a picture of break in internal security.

“Security wise, it is not the best decision and I urged Parliament to change the open hearing because the officers involved in the case seemed to be quite aggrieved with emotions. They are likely to divulge top security information to the public that would trigger some crises for us as a country,” the Economist said.

He said with the polarized political system we had created, coupled with the fact that people had begun losing trust in leaders, there was likely to witness a chaotic situation in the country.

“Don’t forget people are agitated about the GHS 60.8 billion lost at the Bank of Ghana and the Cecilia Dapaah’s one million dollars saga. The youth are beginning to believe that our leaders are not seeking their interest,” Dr Worlanyo Mensah added.

Parliament set up a bipartisan committee led by Samuel Atta-Akyea, MP for Abuakwa South to investigate the three top policemen indicted in a leaked tape plotting the removal of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

The Committee had been tasked by the Speaker of Parliament to probe the issues related to the leaking of the tape into the public domain and its contents thereof.

Bugri Naabu took responsibility for recording the tape but COP Alex Mensah, one of the three police officers, gave the whole matter another twist.

He had alleged that the Inspector General of Police was the one who engineered the recording of the conversation.

James Agalga, the Vice Chairman of the Ad-hoc committee, said they would have to invite the IGP to help in the ongoing probe.

He said although Bugri Naabu, took responsibility for the recorded audio, recent claims by COP Alex Mensah, one of the top police officers at the centre of the case, gave the issue a new twist.