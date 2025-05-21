Leaked Letter Pops UP On How Nungua Mantse Attempted To Lure Ngleshie Alata Acting President To Sign CD Forms For Prince Ashiaku Bruce Quaye

LEAKED letter has popped up on how

the President of Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs (GARHC),Oboade Notse King Professor Odaifio Welentsi III has attempted to persuade the Acting President of Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council, Nii Armah Kwaofio II to sign Chieftaincy Declaration (CD) forms for Prince Ashiaku Bruce Quaye.

The invitation letter signed for the Registrar of the GARHC by the Assistant Research Officer of the GARHC, Priscilla Pinkrah was written in the direct order of Oboade Notse King Professor Odaifio Welentsi III.

The letter bears the letterhead of the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs (MCRA) of Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs was copied to Regional Registrar of Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council, Mr Jessie Opoti and Senior T/C Registrar of Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area, Mr Henry Plange.

A one-page letter entitled “Invitation To Meeting” dated September 10, 2021 reads in part; “l have been by the Chairman of the Research Committee of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, Oboade Notse King Professor Odaifio Welentsi III to invite you for a meeting schedule 0n Monday September 13, 2021 at Nungua Traditional Council at 10:00 a.m prompt.

The letter concluded that “Your prompt response is deeply appreciated.”

The news outlet understands that when Nii Armah Kwaofio II honoured the invitation of GARHC’s President, the prominent Ga Chief ordered him [Nii Armah Kwaofio Il] to sign the CD forms to give the traditional legal backing for Prince Ashiaku Bruce Quaye to be gazetted into the register of the chiefs as the Paramount Chief of Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area.

In order not to support these illegalities, Nii Armah Kwaofio II has refused to sign the CD Form for Prince Ashiaku Bruce Quaye and returned home with the reason that the purported installation of Prince Ashiaku Bruce Quaye, who declared himself as the paramount chief of the Ngleshie Alata Traditional is still remains illegal and unlawful.

Although GARHC’s President didn’t succeed in pursuing Nii Armah Kwaofio to sign the CD form for Prince Ashiaku Bruce Quaye, they had adopted another strategies to influence some non-royals of James Town Royal Paramount Stool to sign the CD Forms for Prince Ashiaku Bruce Quaye.

Some months ago, the membership of the GARHC led by Nungua Mantse had supported illegalities of Prince Ashiaku Bruce Quaye by way of performing various rituals to induct embattled Prince Ashiaku Bruce Quaye into the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs which has greeted with legal action against Prince Asharku Bruce Quaye.

But in a quick rebuttal, the accredited elders of the Ngleshie Adanse Clan of the Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area in James Town, Accra, have strongly condemned the recent induction of Prince Asharku Bruce-Quaye into GARHC as Paramount Chief of Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area, explaining that Prince Asharku Bruce-Quaye is not James Town Mantse.

Consequently, the elders accused the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs of supporting illegalities of Prince Asharku Bruce-Quaye who is parading himself as Paramount of the area which situation has created division, tension, insecurity and confusion within Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area.

They indicated that It is therefore absurd and unconscionable to any right thinking person to fathom the reasoning behind what the representatives of traditional areas of Accra in the Regional House of Chiefs and their President have done.

According to the elders, the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs and their President are very much aware of the numerous courts’ cases both civil and traditional ( a current case is in the Kumasi High Court) against Prince Asharku Bruce- Quaye but intentionally went ahead unperturbed to register him among the chiefs recognized by that house.

“Why? What is the reason behind this? How sad. By this act, it has become very clear that the Regional House of Chiefs wants the people of

Ngleshie Alata to fight among themselves and kill each other.

“It is amazing to consider for example, an individual from Osu a completely different clan, to be enstooled a chief in Nungua another different clan.

“This is absurd. As already stated supra, Prince Asharku Bruce-Quaye hails from Anumansa otherwise known as Kweikuma Tsoshishi a clan within James Town, but not Adanse Clan. He has no relation in Adanse Clan why is Prince Asharku Bruce- Quaye forcing himself to be seen as an Adanse clan subject,” the elders clarified.

In a strong worded press statement, the elders described the induction as illegal and fraudulent, citing ongoing legal disputes over Bruce-Quaye’s legitimacy.

They provided historical documentary proof to support their claim that Prince Asharku Bruce-Quaye installation was done without following due customary and traditional procedures and that he does not belong to the rightful ruling royal house,Adanse Mantse We, which is next in line to produce a paramount chief.

Accordibg to the elders of the clan, there are two ruling houses in James Town, Adjumanku Dawurampon and Adanse Mantse We.

They explained that these two houses provide the paramount chief on a rotational basis, adding that the late paramount chief of Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area, Oblempon Kojo Ababio V came from the Adjumanku Dawurampon house.

The elders clarified that it is now the turn of Adanse Mantse We to provide a candidate.

“Now, Prince Asharku- Bruce Quaye does not even meet the first criteria for selection.

“He does not hail from Adanse Mantse We. He comes from Anumansa also known as Kwei Kuma Tsoshishi. That basically disqualifies

him. Now lets look at the rites he claims he has gone through to become a so called paramount chief.

They also accused Bruce-Quaye of forcefully breaking into the James Town Stool Room to undergo unlawful rites, further invalidating his claim to the title.

They called on the Regional House of Chiefs to reverse his induction, warning that failure to do so could lead to unrest.

With multiple court cases challenging his legitimacy, the elders of Ngleshie Adanse Clan insists that any attempt to impose Bruce-Quaye on the people of Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area will be met with legal action.

The elders cautioned all those involved in trying to force Prince Asharku Quaye on Ngleshie Alata to stop what they are doing and allow the proper customary and traditional things to be done, otherwise there is a real potential of serious trouble erupting.

They fumed that “We will use all options available to us including legal options reverse what has been done and revert back to the status quo ante.”

Additionally, the Registrar at the Dodowa office of

GARHC, Mr Addo Enoch and one lady by name Priscilla popularly known as Mammy Osofo including Registrar of Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area, Mr Jeffrey Lomo have also been exposed for wrong doings which had affected effective justice delivery systems in chieftaincy institutions in Accra.

The alarming corrupt practices had informed a growing demand placed on Chieftaincy Minister to muster up the courage to transfer Mr Addo Enoch, Mr Jeffrey Lomo and Priscilla to help settle the long running James Town Royal Paramount Chieftaincy dispute at Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area in Accra.

The call has become very necessary because, according to the information available to this news outlet, Mr Enoch, Mr Lomo and Priscilla, were interfering in the paramount chieftaincy matters in the area.

Mr Addo Enoch was alleged to have played a leading role in wrongful transfer of the former Registrar of Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council, Madam Mercy Asante to the Dodowa office of GARHC, she is working at her current office without any portfolio, making her looks sad and dormant.

The Chieftaincy Minister was asked to commission a full scale of investigations in the illegalities of Mr Addo Enoch and Priscilla at the GARHC by way of inviting Madam Mercy Asante to testify on how she was wrongfully transferred from the office of Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council on the direct influence of Mr Addo Enoch.

The foregoing call on the Sector Minister by a cross section of youth groups and kingmakers follow the current surge of insecurity, tensions and confusions at James Town in Accra, in relation on how Mr Addo Enoch, Mr Jeffrey Lomo and Madam Priscilla Pinkrah were exposed for interfering and influencing various chieftaincy cases in Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council and GARHC.

The three persons were reported to have been conflicting James Town Royal Paramount Stool chieftaincy case at GARHC which situation has becoming a growing concern to youths and kingmakers persistent cases of chieftaincy conflict in Accra.

The three were accused for lending supreme support through President of GARHC, Oboade Notse King Professor Odaifio Welentsi III to Prince Ashiaku Bruce Quaye to use abrupt force to wrongfully take over chieftaincy status in James Town, under the Stool name Obrempong Wetse Kojo II.