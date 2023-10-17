Leaked Tape Scandal is a Blessing in Disguise – COP (rtd) Alex Mensah

A former police officer COP (rtd) Alex Mensah has characterized the leaked tape scandal, which exposed a conspiracy to remove IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, as a fortuitous turn of events.

This scandal revolved around the release of audio recordings featuring private conversations between COP Mensah, Superintendent George Asare, and former NPP Northern Regional Chairman Daniel Bugri Naabu. The publication of these recordings led to significant embarrassment for those involved.

During an interview with Joy News, COP Alex Mensah, who found himself at the center of this controversy, admitted that he was initially taken aback when the tapes became public. However, he went on to express that the tape, surprisingly, has opened up unforeseen opportunities for him.

He stated, “You see, divine blessings often manifest in mysterious ways. Without this tape, perhaps I wouldn’t have reached this point. My name and image might not have gained the recognition they currently enjoy. Nowadays, if you visit my constituency, I am a household name. Everyone is eager to get in touch with me.”