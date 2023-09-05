LEAP beneficiaries to receive between GH¢256 and GH¢424 in joint cycle

The Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection (MoGCSP) has commenced payment of bi-monthly cash grants to beneficiary households.

The payments, which cover the 85th and 86th cycles, commenced on Monday, September 4, 2023, and will be paid jointly to beneficial households.

A statement issued by the Ministry said because of the joint payment, households with one eligible member will receive GHS256.00.

Two eligible member households will receive GHS304.00, while three eligible member households will receive GHS352.00, it added.

A household with four or more eligible members will receive GHS424.00.

“We appreciate the support of all partners and stakeholders in ensuring that the poor and vulnerable in Ghana have an opportunity to smoothen their consumption and promote human capital development in their households, community and ultimately the country,” the Ministry said.

The Government in June this year increased the LEAP payment to households by 100 per cent in view of the worsening global socio-economic crisis.

Consequently, one eligible member household received GHS128 instead of GHS 64.00.

Two eligible member households received GHS 152 instead of GHS 76.00. Three eligible member households received GHS176.00 instead of GHS 88.00.