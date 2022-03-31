Learn Foreign Languages And Strengthen Communication With Neighbours

Ghanaians have been urged to take a keen interest in learning foreign languages to help strengthen their communication with foreign neighbours.

Mrs Angelina Osei, the Acting Principal of the Ghana Institute of Languages (GIL), who made the call, said the fact that Ghana was surrounded by francophone neighbours made it imperative for the country to focus attention on the learning of new languages.

Speaking at the 21st matriculation of the Kumasi Campus of the Institute, she said multilingual education was an indispensable tool for peace, tolerance, diversity and understanding.

Twenty-nine students, made up of 20 males and nine females, were admitted to pursue various courses at the diploma, Higher National Diploma and Bachelor levels for the 2021/2022 academic year.

Mrs Osei encouraged the new students to take their studies seriously and avoid procrastination since the Institute did not compromise on the integrity of its examination.

She also asked the students to make use of the appropriate channels provided to address their concerns on campus if they encountered any challenges that threatened their stay on campus.

“You have come from different backgrounds. Do not allow yourself to be under any bad influence. Watch the company you keep since it can lead to truncating your continuous stay here,” she added.

Mrs Osei advised the students to work hard to become responsible citizens who would contribute to national development.

She announced that the Institute in the next academic year would be introducing seven industry-relevant programmes aimed at training students to play a critical role in the socio-economic development of the country.