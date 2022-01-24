Learn hard to be responsible adults in future – Mayor tells pupils

Mr Samuel Pyne, the Mayor of Kumasi, has said the government was determined to improve the infrastructure in basic schools to ensure quality educational delivery.

This was necessary since building a vibrant human resource base lied on the availability of good structures and comprehensive literacy programmes at the grass-root levels, he observed.

Mr Pyne, who was interacting with pupils in Kumasi, on his tour of some selected schools on the occasion of the ‘My First Day at School’, said education was critical to any society’s advancement.

Therefore, Ghanaian children must learn hard to be responsible adults and leaders in the future for the betterment of the country.

Schools visited by the Mayor included the Danyame M/A Primary, Patasi Experimental M/A Primary, Akosa Primary, Hwediem M/A Primary, Imam Malik Islamic Basic, and WESCO Primary ‘A’ and ‘B’ Schools.

He was accompanied by officials of the Metropolitan Directorate of Education as well as members of the Educational sub-Committee of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA).

The delegation distributed items such as exercise books, pencils, erasers, crayons, assorted fruit drinks, and biscuits to the pupils.

‘My First Day at School’ is a programme under the auspices of the Ghana Education Service (GES) designed to welcome fresh pupils to the basic schools, especially those attending the crèche, kindergarten and lower primary.

“The KMA welcomes all new entrants to our various basic schools,” Mr Pyne stated, and stressed the need for the teaching staff to take good care of the children.

Mr David Oppong, the Metropolitan Director of Education, said promoting quality education was a shared responsibility.

Therefore, parents and guardians should play their varied roles effectively to enhance the good upbringing of Ghanaian children.