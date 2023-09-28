Learn more about the 2024 elections in Ghana

The 2024 elections in Ghana are expected to be a close and competitive race between the two major political parties, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The NPP is the ruling party, but its incumbent president, Nana Akufo-Addo, is term-limited and cannot run for a third term. The NDC is the main opposition party, and its candidate is John Mahama, the former president who lost to Akufo-Addo in 2016 and 2020.

The NPP will hold its primary election on November 4, 2023, to select its presidential candidate. There are several potential contenders, including Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia, former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen, former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko, and others. However, Kyerematen recently announced that he would run as an independent candidate, citing the lack of internal democracy and transparency in the NPP. This could split the NPP vote and weaken its chances of retaining power.

The NDC held its primary election on May 13, 2023, and John Mahama emerged as the winner with a landslide victory over his challengers. Mahama is hoping to make a comeback after losing two consecutive elections to Akufo-Addo. He has promised to revive the economy, fight corruption, and improve social services if elected. He also enjoys a strong support base among the NDC faithful and some regions of the country.

The 2024 elections will also determine the composition of the 275-member Parliament, which is currently dominated by the NPP with 137 seats, followed by the NDC with 136 seats, and two independent MPs. The parliamentary elections will be held on the same day as the presidential election, using the first-past-the-post system. The outcome of the parliamentary elections will have a significant impact on the governance and policy-making of the next administration.

The electoral system in Ghana requires that a presidential candidate must obtain more than 50% of the valid votes cast to be declared the winner. If no candidate achieves this threshold in the first round, a run-off election will be held between the top two candidates within 21 days. The last time Ghana had a run-off election was in 2008, when John Atta Mills of the NDC defeated Nana Akufo-Addo of the NPP by a narrow margin of less than one percentage point.

The 2024 elections in Ghana are expected to be peaceful and credible, as Ghana has a reputation for being one of the most stable and democratic countries in Africa. However, there are also some challenges and risks that could affect the electoral process, such as electoral violence, voter intimidation, vote-buying, misinformation, cyberattacks, and COVID-19 pandemic. The Electoral Commission of Ghana (ECG) is responsible for organizing and conducting the elections, and it has assured the public that it will ensure a free and fair election for all stakeholders.

Reference:

