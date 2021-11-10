“Learn more to earn more” – Professor Cedric Bell

Professor Cedric Bell, President of Accra Business School has urged students and business professionals to secure high degrees to make the field of work more enjoyable and also earn more money in addition.

He said this at an information session held at the Accra International Conference Centre where ABS entered a partnership with Glyndwr University (Wales) and Institute of Technology Carlow in Ireland to offer a 12-month MBA.

According to Prof. Bell, gaining a higher level of education does strengthen your income profile and makes you creative in your endeavours.

“It is very appropriate for anyone to seek an increase in their subject knowledge to boost their earnings and make work more enjoyable. No matter wherever you find yourself it is important you develop your skills, so that you earn as you learn,” he said.

Talking about the new partnership with the two Universities in Wales and Ireland, Prof. Bell noted that the partnership seeks to enable students to earn prestigious international qualifications here in Ghana.

“This is an exciting transformational time at ABS as we have just recently concluded two significant international collaborative partnerships.

“These developments enable students to gain international qualifications while studying in Ghana at affordable fee levels as well as burnishing our global credentials.

Bishop Gideon Titi-Ofei, founder of ABS, said the new partnership is a remarkable milestone in the strategic growth of the school.

“The new collaboration between the two institutions will enhance ABS portfolio of academic subjects as the school positions itself in offering a wide range of choices.

“We are very optimistic that the knowledge base of our students will be challenged by the academic rigour and diversity of instructors that will feature on our programmes across the different continents.”

Source:Simon Asare