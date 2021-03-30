Education is the strength of any country the world over. As such, I am always delighted and certainly upbeat to advance the idea for learning institutions and all category of capacity building garages to be set up across the Africa as a way of building the cornerstone for national growth in Africa.

When the children are refined Africa will always look up to them for knowledge to elevate Africa. Therefore, as inhabitants of Africa you need to be educated, responsible and intellectual. Africa needs refined persons to move forward.

Hence, we are calling on the Leaders in Africa, to provide the requisite materials needed to accelerate education across Africa. Some of said materials computers, laboratories, and research rooms qualified teachers and good learning atmosphere for our students in Africa.

Education is a crucial instrument of national advancement and a vehicle that ensures the development of a country and the total individual. African Leaders be obliged to promise of equal opportunity for all can be realized if education is geared towards the needs of people, and this can be done through the diversification of educational programs, and the provision of adequate learning facilities.

In this age of science and technology, expanding human needs, vocational and technical training are essential to the speedy industrialization and economic advancement in Africa.

The growth of skilled manpower is indispensable to national development in keeping with the philosophy of education, because the philosophy of education is always an evolutionary process which changes through the ages, according to the social and political force imposed upon the schools.

Many ideas which were valid and useful when European Empires began to crumble in all parts of the world have made the countries of the third World to become conscious of their rights to the good life; education is seen as the vehicle for obtaining that right.

It can be recalled that prior to the American Declaration of Independent in 1776 and the French Declaration of the Rights of man and the citizens, education was regarded as the privilege of the elite class.

In more recent times particularly since the1950’s, the concept of education as basic human rights has become one of the most revolutionary features of modern times.

People the world over, when mobilized, can suddenly appear to think of liberation as knowledge is the key to a whole package of power-political power social power and economic power. Any monopoly of education by the few means the control of the destiny of the many by the few.

Thus, any people who wish to steer the course of their own history, and determine their own destiny must of necessity break up the existing status through education. This is the philosophy that has prompted UNESCO to recently coin the term the democratization of education.

Admittedly, several of our children in Africa are self-supported; they find it difficult to continue their educational sojourn because of lack of money to continue their learning. We want to encourage our kids in Africa to attach seriousness to their learning because education is the key to life.

We know that education is not a mess in Africa, and we must also, to some extent, blame parents and guardians for been responsible for not advising their children to be serious in their learning adventure.

This writer is therefore urging all students in Africa to be very serious along the learning curve because the Africa needs them to help protect the future of Africa. God bless us all.