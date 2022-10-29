Learning Through Play Plus III Project ends in Upper East Region

Two districts in the Upper East Region have benefitted from the Learning Through Play (LTP) Plus III Project implemented to ensure that children at the kindergarten level learned as they play.

The two-year project was implemented by the Participatory Action for Rural Development Alternatives (PARDA), a non-governmental organisation (NGO), in the Builsa North Municipality and the Kassena-Nankana West District.

It began in 2021 and ended this year and was funded by the ChildFund Korea (CFK), through the Children Believe Ghana, an NGO advancing children’s rights and protection.

The PARDA, as part of the project implementation, constructed Early Childhood Development centres with lavatories and offices for teachers in the districts, and built the capabilities of teachers to use LTP methods to teach the pupils.

The NGO also installed play equipment, teaching and learning materials in the centres and provided classroom furniture to the primary schools, stationery and school bags to children at the kindergarten within the two-year period.

At a regional stakeholder meeting in Navrongo, in the Kassena-Nankana Municipality, to review the project, Dr Michael Wombeogo, the Executive Director of PARDA, in an address delivered on his behalf, said the project was successful and commended the stakeholders for their cooperation.

“We have been able to achieve all the plans we made for the two years with few challenges. We believe that your contribution as stakeholders will provide us the opportunity to look at the possibility of scaling up the project in the years ahead,” he said.

Dr Wombeogo expressed gratitude to CFK and Children Believe for their support in implementing three phases of the LTP.

He expressed the hope that with the successes chalked in the project implementation, over the years, the sponsors would continue to support PARDA to implement phase four.

Mrs Esenam Kavi De Souza, the Associate Country Director, Children Believe (CB) Ghana, in a speech read on her behalf, said the organisation worked with local partners to implement its programmes in the Northern, Savannah, Upper East and North-East regions.

She said it globally worked to empower children to dream fearlessly, stand up for what they believed in and be heard.

“In Ghana, we have worked to transform lives for more than 26 years in the Northern and Upper East regions.”

She said the CB recognised the importance of “starting right” as early childhood was the period when the most significant brain development occurred, particularly in the two years of life, which shaped a child’s future.

Nab Francis Akanbegmi Asangalisa II, the Chief of Chuchuliga in the Builsa North Municipality, commended PARDA and its partners for the many development projects for the education and health sectors and called on other NGOs to emulate the gesture.