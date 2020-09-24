The youth and elders of Gomoa Nyanyano issued out a strong warning to land guards and one Kwasi Alhaji from encroaching their land or unlawfully possessing it. To them, that narrative belongs to the past and not today.

Kwasi Alhaji is using land guards to demolished innocent people’s properties . At a press briefing, they said, one Kwasi Alhaji and his boys are not given them peace at all.

They are saying enough is enough, and cannot stomach these land guards activities led by Kwasi Alhaji. The fact is, Gomoa Nyanyano has been in existence for more than 600 years

The elders and youth of Gomoa Nyanyano says, supposed Fetteh native cannot go beyond his bounds, to the extent taking lands unlawfully at at Dawa lagoon, Kojo-Oku, Sun City, Teachers quarters, Nyamekye Krom, New Town, Adade, and Kakraba areas.

“We are calling on the President, and all the relevant security agencies to shift attention on Nyanyano to save us from such attacks,” they said.

They believe ever since he emerged from his unknown hide out, and settled at Gomoa Fetteh, both the people of Fetteh and Nyanyano has not know peace.

” The people of Gomoa Nyanyano are law abiding citizens, but they should not take us for granted, ” they opined.

For peace to prevail, all the relevant security agencies should be on their guards most especially as the nation approaches election period.

Source: Ted Ofori