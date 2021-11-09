Leave our adolescent girls alone – MP

Mrs Patricia Appiagyei, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Asokwa Constituency in the Ashanti Region has cautioned opportunist men who make advances on adolescent girls leading to teen pregnancies to desist from such acts.

“ Stop making advances on our girls, don’t jeopardize their future ”, she stressed.

Mrs Appiagyei who was the former Mayor of Kumasi, cautioned the perpetrators at a day’s field visit to the Ajumako- Enyan-Essiam (AEE) and Assin South Districts to interact and empower adolescents in the two districts on their reproductive rights.

The field visit sponsored by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) brought together about 50 Members of Parliament (MPs) selected from the Planning and Development committee and members of the Youth Forum Caucus of Parliament.

The day’s field visit to some selected districts in the Central Region, was for the MPs to be well informed and know the realities of teen pregnancies at the community level, and enable them to make reformed decisions in addressing the canker.

Advising the adolescents, Mrs Appiagyei asked them to set their boundaries, be assertive and bold to resist the advances of men and boys.

She urged them to take their education seriously to have higher aspirations, growing up and urged them to be each other’s keeper and support all stakeholders to collectively eliminate teen pregnancies in the country.

“ Dress decently, respect elders, and obey your parents to enable you to attain greater heights “ she admonished.

Mrs Appiagyei, charged them to be advocates against teenage pregnancy and report cases of men quickly to the Police for action and punishment to be taken on perpetrators.

Mr David Vondee, the MP for Twifo Atti Mokwa Constituency, interacting with Parents, tasked them to have good interpersonal relationships with their children to facilitate strong bonding to help girls to open up to them when men made advances at them.

He called on parents to invest much resources in their ward’s education and be responsible for their well-being to reduce the surge of teen pregnancies in the country.

Mr Elvis Morrison Donkor, the President of the Youth Forum Caucus and MP for Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese Constituency, assured the UNFPA of their commitment to addressing the menace of teen pregnancies in the country.

He called on all to take charge and play their roles accordingly to support the course.

He said MPs will have to come out with a legislative, binding solution to eliminate the menace once and for all.