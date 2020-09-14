The Lebanese army killed on Monday Khaled al-Tallawi, head of a suspected terrorist cell in northern Lebanon, after targeting it in a raid overnight, a statement by the Lebanese army reported.

Al-Tallawi had opened fire and threw hand grenades at Lebanese army soldiers as they raided the house of a suspected terrorist in Beddawi which killed four soldiers.

Al-Tallawi then fled with three other militants into fields on the outskirts of the village Kfar Habou in Minyeh-Dinnieh.

From there, Tallawi once again opened fire on army soldiers, who killed him in return fire, according to the army’s statement.