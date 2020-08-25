Lebanese judicial authorities arrested on Tuesday three additional suspects over the explosions of Beirut’s port, making the total number of arrested people over this case 12, the National News Agency reported.

Earlier this month, three senior officials at Port of Beirut were arrested, including General Director of Customs Badri Daher, former Customs Director Chafic Merhi and Director General of Beirut Port Hassan Koraytem.

Two huge explosions rocked Port of Beirut on Aug. 4, shaking buildings all over Lebanon’s capital, and killing over 177 people and wounding 6,000.

Damage was estimated by Beirut’s Governor to be valued at over 10 billion U.S. dollars.