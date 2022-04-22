Lebanese sentenced for possessing fake dollar notes

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a Lebanese to a fine of 700 penalty units equivalent to GH₵8,400.00 for possessing 10,000 USD made up of 100 USD notes.

Al-Zoubayr Chaaban, 25, a Pastry Chef, admitted possessing “forged documents” and convicted on his own plea.

In default, Chaaban will serve a two-year jail term.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Amoah told the Court presided over by Mr Prosper Duelove Gomashie that on December 20, 2021, the accused was travelling to Lebanon from Ghana via Kotoka International Airport.

He said during check-in processes, an officer at the Airport found 100 USD pieces amounting to 10,000 USD, in his carry-on bag suspected to be fake.

The prosecution said the suspect was arrested and brought to the National Investigations Bureau, where he admitted the offence and claimed ownership of the bag and its content.

He said Chaaban explained that he bought the notes from Turkey to shoot a music video in Ghana, but it never materialised.

Detective Chief Inspector Amoah said the suspected fake notes were sent to the Bank of Ghana (BoG) to ascertain their genuineness.

It said the BoG indicated that that the 10,000 USD in the 100 USD notes were fake and that after investigations, Chaaban was charged.

Justice Kwaku Sallah, Counsel for the convict, pleaded for mitigation.