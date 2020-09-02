Lebanese caretaker Health Minister Hamad Hassan signed on Wednesday a cooperation agreement with the country’s Saint Joseph University and the World Health Organization (WHO) to launch the Mediterranean Academy to develop health systems, the National News Agency (NNA) reported.

The academy aims at seeking the assistance of academic expertise to help Lebanese health policy makers to integrate scientific evidence with applied knowledge, according to NNA.

Iman Shankiti, the WHO representative in Lebanon, said the agreement reflects the sustainable partnership between the WHO and Lebanon, highlighting the importance of more work to implement health policies based on scientific evidence.