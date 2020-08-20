Lebanon continued on Thursday to receive donations from foreign countries in support for the country following the explosions that rocked Beirut’s port on Aug. 4, LBCI local TV channel reported.

Iraq sent on Thursday its second shipment of gas oil to Lebanon to be used in power generation.

A Moroccan aircraft landed in Beirut’s airport carrying medical equipment for the Moroccan military field hospital located near Forum De Beyrouth. This is the 21st Moroccan aircraft that arrives in Beirut with a total of 295 tons of food products, 10 tons of medical equipment, 11 tons of materials exclusive for the treatment of COVID-19.

Moreover, two aircraft arrived from Oman at Beirut’s airport carrying food, medical and humanitarian assistance products.

A Ukrainian aircraft landed in Beirut’s airport with tons of medical equipment.

Britain delivered 238,530 pieces of personal protective equipment to Lebanon including face masks, gloves, coveralls, gowns and goggles that will be provided to the World Health Organization to distribute to hospitals.

Two huge explosions rocked Port of Beirut on Aug. 4, shaking buildings all over Lebanon’s capital, while killing at least 177 people and wounding 6,000.

This has prompted several countries to rush to the support of Lebanon on different levels.