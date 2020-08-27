Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab on Thursday launched a platform to ensure transparency in dealing with the donations following the deadly blasts in Beirut.

The Donor Coordination Platform, the first of its kind on the governmental level, will optimize the synchronization among donors, improve responsiveness and ensure transparency, said a statement issued by the government.

“From the moment Lebanon started receiving aid and support, I was clear on the need for transparency to declare everything that is received, and how it is distributed,” Diab said at a meeting held to launch the platform.

This platform, which is being continuously updated, “will be key to success for both humanitarian and recovery components of the response,” Diab was quoted as saying.

Ambassadors and representatives from over 40 countries as well as international organizations including the United Nations, European Union and World Bank, attended the meeting.

Two huge explosions rocked Port of Beirut on Aug. 4, killing at least 183 people and wounding around 6,000 others.

The explosions prompted several countries and international organizations and agencies to send all kinds of donations to help Lebanon cope with the repercussions of the disaster.