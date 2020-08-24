Lebanon continued on Monday to receive foreign donations after the massive explosions that rocked the capital Beirut, the National News Agency reported.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Center for Humanitarian Aid and Relief delivered medical equipment for burns, including ventilators and medicines, as well as monitoring devices for emergency rooms.

Kazakhstan offered ventilators for public and private hospitals in Lebanon, while more medical devices arrived on Monday from Greece and were received by the Lebanese army.

Egypt sent more food products on board two flights to Beirut’s airport.

Two huge explosions rocked Port of Beirut on Aug. 4 at around 6:10 p.m. local time (1510 GMT), shaking buildings all over the Lebanese capital, and killing at least 177 and wounding around 6,000 others.