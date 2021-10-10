Lebanon’s power grid resumes work after collapse – official

Lebanon’s electricity grid resumed work on Sunday, a day after it collapsed due to a shortage of fuel at the two main power plants, Energy Minister Walid Fayad said.

“The grid has returned to its normal work,” Fayad added, according to Lebanon’s state news agency NNA.

The grid experienced a complete shutdown on Saturday after the al-Zahrani and the Deir Ammar power stations stopped operating as diesel supplies ran out.

Even before the collapse, the state provider was supplying very little electricity daily and had warned of the collapse two weeks ago.

The minister said Sunday that the army had provided 6,000 litres of fuel from its reserves to restart the plants for three days.

After the three days when those plants stop working, two others will resume operations, using a fuel shipment from Iraq as part a deal between the two countries.

Earlier this week, Lebanon’s central bank approved the allocation of 100 million dollars for importing fuel needed to generate electricity, Fayad added.

Power cuts have recently been frequent in Lebanon, pushing many people to rely on expensive private generators.

Lebanon, which is suffering through its worst economic crisis since its 1975-90 civil war, is facing a severe fuel shortage putting the health and other vital sectors in the small Mediterranean country on the brink of collapse.