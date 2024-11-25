Lecturer Urges Police to Take Strong Action Against Wontumi Radio Host for Spreading False Election Information

Dr. Okyere Ankrah, a lecturer at the University of Ghana, has called on the police to take decisive action against Oheneba Nana Asiedu, the Morning Show host of Wontumi Radio in Kumasi, following his recent arrest for spreading false information about the 2024 elections.

Asiedu was invited by the Ashanti Regional Police Command after a video of him making misleading statements about the electoral process went viral on social media.

Subsequently, he was arrested for publishing false news under section 208 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), and will be arraigned in court. The arrest is seen as a necessary step to deter similar acts of misinformation, especially during the election period.

Speaking to OKAY FM, Dr. Ankrah stressed the gravity of the situation, emphasizing that such actions should not be tolerated. He argued that punishing Asiedu for his violation would send a clear message to others who may attempt to spread disinformation in the future.

“This issue should not be taken lightly. Disinformation is a serious problem, particularly in the context of an election. The Electoral Commission is the only body authorized to set election dates, so it’s alarming when individuals go on air to spread such falsehoods. He must be held accountable under the law,” Dr. Ankrah said.

He further stated that Asiedu’s inconsistent statements demonstrated the harmful effects of misinformation and urged the police to ensure that he faces the full force of the law. “Disinformation is a canker and can cause major problems,” he added. “The police must make sure he faces the consequences of his actions, so others learn from this.”