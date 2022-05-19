Ledzokuku: Damaged Foot Bridge turns death trap, resident’s plea for support

Residents in Demo, a small community in the Ledzokuku constituency had expressed their deep thought as the main footbridge connecting to the demo taxi rank now a death trap.

The bridge that serves as the main transport way for many passersby has now turned into a death trap making it dangerous for children who pass on the bridge to their various schools.

During a survey in that community, the residents reiterated that the foot bridge got damaged for the past 6 months and authorities including the assembly members haven’t thought of having a gaze at the damaged foot bridge leaving the residents in deep fear as the rains approach.

In an interview, A resident Samuel Adotey said most youth of that area have always been patching the footbridge to make it an easy pass way for many school children, but during these few months, the bridge had been totally damaged unless renovated.

‘’ This bridge serves as the main stretch for the people of this community, many school children use this foot bridge in and out of their schools and many commuters use this same foot bridge to their various businesses and look at the state of it, it can collapse any day from now. Those in power use this same bridge but yet still even though they know the state of the foot bridge they ignore it. The rains are here, what again do we have to say so the foot bridge gets renovated. To the far right side of this bridge, a young pregnant lady got drowned because a bridge on that same gutter got flooded and she wasn’t able to identify where the bridge is so she got drowned. History can’t repeat itself ’’ he said.

The community organization group known as Rasta Road Network had planned to solicit funds to renovate the bridge to help save the lives of their children who use the foot bridge for their everyday routine. During an interview with the youth organization group, they emphasized on the point that the Member of Parliament for the constituency had been alerted and also the assembly member for that particular assembly had been alerted but no response had been received since confronted.

A member of the youth organization network Justice Kotey Nikoi stressed that ever since the authorities were elected into office they haven’t gazed at the needs of the constituents and also the concerns for maintenance of the foot bridge had not been taken into consideration and had fallen on a dead soil.

According to the heads of the youth organization, the Assembly woman for that particular area had been alerted about the bad state of the foot bridge but she always gives ploys not to be in town.

Source: Ahmmed Ashitey