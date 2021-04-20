Mr Benjamin Ayiku Narteh, the Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, has donated 2000 street lights to the 12 electoral areas in the Ledzokuku Municipality.

The donation formed part of his 100 days in office project and had Assembly Members, Opinion leaders, some leaders of residents associations, and party member present at the ceremony, which took place at Teshie Agblisan last stop.

The MP said the donation was to help improve safety for drivers, riders, pedestrians, vulnerable road users and to curb all social vices.

Mr Narteh noted that security was an important and basic component in the life of every person hence the need to illuminate dark areas in the constituency.

The MP said he was committed to working hand in hand with the leadership of the Assembly to enhance development in Ledzokuku.

Mr Narteh advised all persons in the constituency to adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols to remain healthy.

The Presiding Member and the Assembly Members expressed gratitude to the MP for providing a solution to one of the main problems facing the various electoral areas.

Some opinion leaders also expressed gratitude to the MP for his non-partisan approach to development in the constituency.