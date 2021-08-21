Ledzokuku MP donates items to support Teshie Homowo

Mr Benjamin Ayiku Narteh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ledzokuku has donated assorted items to Teshie Traditional Council and Teshie Council of Elders to support the annual celebration of Homowo festival.

The items included; cartons of beer, crates of non-alcoholic beverages, bottles of water, boxes of castle bridge drink, gallons of cooking oil, bags of maize and an amount of GHc 2,000 to each Council.

Mr Narteh also presented the same items to the five clans of Teshie-Kle Musu, Gbugbla, Agbawe and Krobo Lenshie with an amount of GHc 1,000 to each clan.

The festival will take place on Tuesday August 24, 2021 and the items will be used to prepare the festival food ‘kpokpoi’ which stands for peace.

The MP said he recognised the essence of traditional festivals in promoting unity in the country, hence the need to support the Homowo festival.

He reiterated the importance of festivals in the country and how it helped boost domestic tourism for national development.

Mr Narteh urged them to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols and to be moderate in their celebrations.

Nii Ashitey Akomfra II, the Teshie Mantse thanked the MP for the donation and appealed to him to collaborate with the Police to resolve any misunderstanding in the area ahead of the Homowo festival.

Mr Ebenezer Nii Adjetey Ablorh, Chairman, Council of Teshie Elders expressed appreciation to the MP for the immense support towards the festival and appealed to the people of Teshie to exhibit love and unity to promote peace in their community.