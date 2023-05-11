Ledzokuku to make or repeat history with NDC Primaries

The Ledzokuku constituency in the Greater Accra Region has been and remains one of the most interesting constituencies since the beginning of the Fourth Republic.

The constituents of this swing constituency have been firm with their political decisions and do not change their minds when they say they are done with you.

As the National Democratic Congress (NDC) goes to the polls this Saturday to elect parliamentary candidates across the country, the Ledzokuku will once again be a place of interest as constituents wait patiently to repeat history or make history.

Incumbent

Incumbent Member of Parliament Benjamin Narteh Ayiku is facing competition from a private businessman and party stalwart, Bernard Martei Korley.

Mr Ayiku who describes himself as an astute entrepreneur and team player who accepts challenges that bring desirable results is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Maxxon Filling Station chain.

He previously worked as a dealer for Elf Oil Africa and British Petroleum, Accra between 1992 and 1995, where he managed the day-to-day operations of oil distribution to fuel stations, and reviewing the operations of filing stations to ensure compliance to policy among other duties.

He is also a dealer for Total Petroleum Ghana, selling petroleum products at regulated prices from 1992 to date.

Born on August 5, 1964 at Teshie, the businessman/entrepreneur who had his Ordinary Level and Middle School School education at St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary School and Airport Police Middle School from 1981-1986 and 1978-1981 respectively, holds a certificate in Introduction to Parliamentary Politics from the Ghana Institute of Social Democracy, Accra.

Mr Ayiku is a member of the Apostolic Church, Ghana and the Presiding Elder of the Teshie Number 1 Assembly where he has chaired various committees from 2000 to 2019.

He is married with three children and speaks English, Ga and Twi. His hobbies include watching soccer, taking field trips and engaging in philanthropic activities. He is also a lover of pets.

Until becoming a Member of Parliament, he was the NDC chairman for the Ledzokuku constituency, having previously served as Vice Chairman from 2005 – 2013.

Going into the primaries, Mr Ayiku who holds himself as a tolerant team player and a philanthropist, aims at changing lives of the vulnerable and less privileged in society.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the incumbent MP, who is optimistic about winning Saturday’s primaries, said his vision was to continue and intensify his contribution to the socio-economic development of Ledzokuku to make the NDC more formidable to win the ledzokuku parliamentary and presidential elections in the 2024 general elections and beyond.

Mr Ayiku who is the first MP to win the Ledzokuku seat with his party in opposition, gave assurances that he would emerge victorious in the primaries and also in the general election.

“I have made history as the first MP whose party is in opposition, and I will make history by winning it a second time,” he said.

He charged his supporters to conduct themselves in a worthy manner and refrain from politics of insults.

Contender

His contender, Bernard Martei Korley who was unavailable to talk to the Ghana. News Agency, appears to be on the grounds as his posters and billboards have sprung up in the constituency

The private businessman and party stalwart who hopes to upset the fortunes of the incumbent had engaged in some party activities, including rallying party executives to generate a policy document aimed at fostering healthy relationships among members of the party at the branch, ward and constituency levels.

However, Mr Joseph Adjei Mensah, the constituency chairman has cautioned against activities that would likely cause mayhem in the party.

He emphasized that beyond the primaries, the NDC in Ledzokuku must put up a united front to retain the parliament seat and ultimately win the presidential election.

Mr Mensah indicated that irrespective of who wins the party’s primaries come Saturday, the NDC will retain the swing seat of the constituency.

He said “despite the constituency’s history of not retaining an MP beyond one term, the NDC will come out victorious to win both the presidential and parliamentary seats in the 2024 general election.”

The constituency chairman who was tight lipped about who is likely to win, said the party’s focus was to rally behind any of the two candidates who emerged as a winner.

“The goal is to present a united front for 2024,” he said.

Swing seat

The Ledzokuku parliamentary which can be best described as a swing seat, since the beginning of the Fourth Republic has always had a new face representing the consistency after every election.

With the exception of Nii Adjei Boye Sekan who won the seat in 1992 (the NPP boycotted the nation wide Parliamentary election) and in 1996, no Member of Parliament (MP) had served beyond one term.

However, there are opinions and beliefs that had the New Patriotic Party (NPP) not boycotted the 1992 elections, Nii Adjei Boye Sekan would not have won the seat for the second time.

As the National Democratic Congress (NDC) goes to the polls this Saturday to elect parliamentary candidates across the country, the Ledzokuku constituency will once provide the beacon for political watchers.