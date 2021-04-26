Mr Ben Ayiku, Member of Parliament for the Ledzorkuku Constituency, has donated LED street lights to the O’Reilly Senior High School (O’REISCO) to enhance security at the school and its environs.

O’REISCO, a co-educational boarding school, located at Okpoi-Gonno in the Ledzorkuku Constituency, had been without street lights which posed a threat to the security of students, teachers, and others in the community.

As part of his, “Let There Be Light” campaign to lighten up the Constituency, the MP installed some LED street lights at the male and female boarding houses of the school, which hitherto remained dark at night.

According to Mr Ayiku, the initiative has brought relief to students since they could now afford to study and move about freely at night without the fear of heinous crimes.

He said the mission of the school was to among other things, train and nature its students to help in national development, adding that it could only be achieved if students had sound studies in a secured environment; hence the gesture.

Authorities of the school thanked the MP for the kind gesture as it was a boost to their security at the school.

In the company of some officials and party executives, the MP also fixed street lights at the offices of the Ledzokuku Education Directorate and the Southern Cluster of Schools.

The school which was established in August 1925 is the fourth oldest senior high school in Ghana and the second oldest in the Greater Accra Region.

