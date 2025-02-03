Legacy and Speed: Willie Williams Athletics Championship Returns to Unearth Ghana’s Next Stars

The Legon Sports Stadium in Accra will come alive on Saturday, February 8, 2025, as the seventh edition of the storied Willie Williams Athletics Championship kicks off, promising a day of fierce competition and future-star spotting.

Founded by James Thompson, a former protégé of the late athletics mentor Willie Williams, the event has become a cornerstone of Ghana’s track and field calendar—a proving ground for raw talent and a launchpad for legends.

Since its debut in 2018, the championship has unearthed gems like Benjamin Azamati, Ghana’s current 100m national record holder and a global sprint sensation. Solomon Hammond, Rasheed Saminu, and James Dadzie—all products of the meet—now form the backbone of Ghana’s 4x100m relay team, flying the flag on international tracks. “This isn’t just a competition; it’s a legacy,” says Thompson, who also organizes the Tizza Football Gala and the upcoming Tizza Marathon. “Willie Williams believed in nurturing talent from the grassroots. We’re keeping that vision alive.”

This year’s lineup is stacked with ambition. Edwin Gadayi, the reigning SWAG Male Athlete of the Year, will battle 2020 Olympian Sarfo Ansah in what promises to be a blistering 100m showdown. Teams from the Ghana Armed Forces, the Ashanti Region, and the University of Ghana add depth to the roster, alongside individual sprinters, jumpers, and throwers hungry to etch their names into history.

For the first time, the Willie Williams Meet has been officially added to Ghana Athletics’ annual calendar, marking its growing prestige. “This is where careers begin,” says Thompson, noting that the event will feature state-of-the-art equipment, including electronic timers, to ensure world-class standards. “Athletes need accurate times to qualify for international events. We’re giving them that platform.”

The stakes are high. Young competitors know a standout performance here could mirror Azamati’s trajectory—from Legon’s lanes to global podiums. Meanwhile, veterans like Gadayi aim to defend their dominance. “The energy is electric,” says a coach from the Armed Forces team. “You see future Olympians here before anyone else does.”

As dawn breaks on February 8, all eyes will be on Legon. For Ghana’s athletics community, the meet is more than a race—it’s a reunion of past, present, and future. “Willie Williams’ spirit lives in every starter’s block,” Thompson adds. “We’re not just timing races; we’re timing dreams.”