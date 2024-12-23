Legacy Rise Boxing Event Shines at Bukom Arena with Star-Studded Night of Boxing and Celebration

The Bukom Boxing Arena was buzzing with excitement last Sunday as Sharaf Mahama and his Legacy Rise Foundation hosted a thrilling boxing event to show appreciation to fans who supported the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in their return to power.

The Legacy Rise Boxing event, dubbed “A Night of Ultimate Legacy,” was a spectacular showcase of boxing talent and community support.

The highlight of the evening was the presence of President-elect John Dramani Mahama, who attended as the special guest of honor, adding a touch of prestige to the already star-studded event.

Several boxers put on stellar performances, with Musah Lawson, also known as Awoodade, Cann Neequaye, Samuel Takyi (the Ring Warrior), Kevin Carter, Stanley Nyantekyi (Ashanti Warrior), and Abu Kamoko (Bukom Tilapia) delivering impressive victories that thrilled the audience.

One of the biggest surprises of the night came from Ahmed Abdullah (8-0, 7 KOs), who delivered a dominant performance, knocking down Armed Forces Sergeant Bawa three times before stopping him in the seventh round. Despite high expectations, David Bawa Akankolin (4-1, 3 KOs) failed to live up to his reputation, disappointing his fans with a lackluster performance.

Sharaf Mahama, CEO of Legacy Rise Sports, expressed his gratitude to all those who attended the event, including notable figures such as former WBC champion Prof. Azumah Nelson, former IBF champion Joshua Clottey, Hon. Kotey Ashie, MP-elect of Odododiodoo, and international stars like Davido. The night was a celebration of Ghana’s rich boxing heritage and the unwavering support of fans for the sport.

The event culminated in a grand celebration, with fireworks lighting up the sky and music filling the arena, marking an unforgettable evening for boxing fans and sports enthusiasts alike.