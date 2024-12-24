Legal Challenge Filed Against Wesley Girls’ High School Over Alleged Religious Discrimination

A legal dispute has been initiated against Wesley Girls’ High School and the Ghana Education Service (GES) following accusations of religious discrimination.

Shafic Osman, a concerned citizen, has filed a writ at the Supreme Court challenging the school’s policy that requires all students to engage in Methodist religious activities, including compulsory chapel services.

The writ, lodged on December 15, 2024, claims that the policy violates the constitutional rights of Muslim students, particularly their rights to freedom of religion and protection from discrimination. Osman is seeking several declarations, including that the school’s practices contravene the 1992 Constitution, which prohibits the establishment of religion in public institutions. He argues that by forcing Muslim students to participate in Christian rituals, the school engages in unlawful discrimination and infringes on students’ fundamental rights.

The case calls into question the extent to which religious practices can be enforced within public educational institutions, particularly those with religious affiliations. The outcome of this legal challenge could set a significant precedent regarding the balance between religious freedom and institutional policies in Ghana’s public schools.

Wesley Girls’ High School, a well-known Methodist institution, has long incorporated Christian teachings into its curriculum. However, its policy has faced mounting criticism, especially from Muslim communities, who argue that it undermines the religious freedoms of non-Christian students. The case underscores the broader issues of religious tolerance and the rights of minority groups within the country’s education system.

This legal action could prompt changes in how public schools across Ghana address religious practices and further clarify the constitutional boundaries between education and religion.

Osman_v_Geyhey