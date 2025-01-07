Legal Challenge Threatens Swearing-in of MPs-elect as Ghana Prepares for 9th Parliament Inauguration

The inauguration of Ghana’s 9th Parliament could face delays as a legal application filed by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) seeks to block the swearing-in of Members of Parliament-elect for Techiman South, Okaikwei Central, and Tema Central.

The legal move, which aims to secure a stay of execution, casts uncertainty over the official start of the new legislative term.

The application challenges the validity of the election results in these constituencies, though the specific grounds for the challenge have not been fully disclosed. However, the NDC has raised concerns about fairness and transparency in the electoral processes, which it claims may have impacted the outcome of the elections.

While Parliament has not yet issued an official statement, leadership is reportedly reviewing the legal application and engaging with relevant stakeholders to determine the appropriate course of action. If the stay of execution is granted, it could delay the swearing-in of the affected MPs-elect, which would disrupt the formation of the new Parliament.

Techiman South has long been a focal point for electoral disputes, with both opposition parties and civil society groups raising concerns over the credibility of the election results. Similarly, Okaikwei Central and Tema Central have faced scrutiny over alleged irregularities, leading to calls for further review of the electoral processes in these constituencies.

The legal challenge adds an element of uncertainty to the already high-stakes political landscape as Ghana transitions into its new Parliament. The outcome of this case could have significant implications for the composition and functionality of the incoming legislative body.