Legal challenge to France’s health pass is thrown out

The European Court of Human Rights has thrown out a legal challenge to the French government’s coronavirus regulations, deeming the case inadmissible on Thursday.

The French health passport certifies that a person has recovered from the coronavirus, has been fully vaccinated or has got a negative test result within the past 48 hours, and since the summer must be presented by anyone wishing to enter most public buildings, dine in restaurants or use long-distance transport services.

The plaintiff, a university lecturer from Montpellier, launched a campaign against the health passport, claiming in court that the obligation to use it violated a ban on inhumane treatment in the European Convention on Human Rights.

During the campaign, the plaintiff called on other opponents of France’s coronavirus containment measures to fill out ready-made complaints to the European Court of Human Rights on his website, adding them to his own.

According to the Strasbourg court, a total of around 21,000 complaints on the subject were received, all of which have also been rejected.

The court refused to hear the case on the grounds that the plaintiff had not exhausted all legal avenues in his own country before taking his case to the European Court of Human Rights, a prerequisite for bringing any case to the court.

The judges also noted that the plaintiff aimed to hamper the court’s work by filing thousands of complaints, even saying on his website that he wanted to cause a “traffic jam, a blockage, a flood.”

The European Court of Human Rights is yet to rule on a similar case concerning the mandatory vaccination requirement for certain professions in France.

The challenge has been submitted to the French government, which must now take a formal legal position on the matter, the court announced on Thursday, though it gave no indication when the judgement could be expected.