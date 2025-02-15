Legal Clash Erupts Over Withdrawn Case Against Central Bank Chief

Legal practitioner Edudzi Tameklo has leveled explosive allegations against former Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame, accusing him of concealing an internal memo that advised halting the prosecution of Bank of Ghana (BoG) Acting Governor Dr. Johnson Asiama.

The claims, aired during a February 15 appearance on The KeyPoints, have ignited a fiery debate over ethical conduct and transparency within Ghana’s legal hierarchy.

Tameklo asserted that Dame publicly denied the existence of a prosecution division memo recommending the case’s discontinuation, despite email records allegedly proving otherwise. “How do you quote portions of a memo you claim doesn’t exist?” he challenged, alleging Dame engaged in “deliberate deception” to suppress communications from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). “Taking the memo away is unethical for an Attorney-General. You don’t shred memos or take them home,” Tameklo claimed.

The controversy stems from current Attorney-General Dr. Dominic Ayine’s decision to drop charges against Asiama following a review of evidence. At a February 12 press briefing, Ayine revealed that an internal memo from his predecessor’s office had flagged “fatal flaws” in the prosecution’s case, prompting the withdrawal. “The memo advised discontinuation due to insufficient legal strength. I acted on that guidance,” Ayine stated.

Dame, however, has categorically denied ever receiving such a document. “If there is a memo, let them produce it,” he countered, dismissing the allegations as baseless.

Tameklo’s accusations have deepened scrutiny of Ghana’s judicial processes, particularly in high-stakes cases involving influential figures. Critics argue the dispute underscores systemic issues of accountability, with political and legal analysts urging full disclosure to resolve conflicting narratives. “This is how you catch a liar—give him enough rope, and he’ll hang himself,” Tameklo remarked, insisting the email trail would vindicate his claims.

The clash has reignited calls for transparency in government legal operations, especially as Ghana grapples with public skepticism over the handling of corruption cases. Civil society groups and legal observers stress that the outcome could set a precedent for how allegations of procedural misconduct are addressed within state institutions.

As tensions simmer, pressure mounts on both sides to substantiate their claims. With Ayine standing by his decision and Dame demanding proof, Ghanaians await clarity on whether the alleged memo—and the ethics breach it implies—will surface to settle the escalating feud.

For now, the controversy lingers as a stark reminder of the fragile trust in mechanisms meant to uphold justice—a trust now hanging in the balance.