Legal Debate Intensifies Over Suspension of Ghana’s Chief Justice

A constitutional dispute has erupted in Ghana over President John Dramani Mahama’s suspension of Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, with the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) and government-aligned legal experts clashing on the decision’s legality.

The controversy hinges on whether President Mahama overstepped constitutional boundaries by suspending the Chief Justice without established regulations governing such executive actions.

Godwin Edudzi Tameklo, Director of Legal Affairs for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and a government advisor, defended the president’s move during a televised panel discussion on Saturday, arguing that Mahama acted within constitutional bounds. “The president did no wrong in handling the petitions against the Chief Justice,” Tameklo stated, accusing the GBA of “inviting the president to engage in unconstitutional conduct” by demanding the suspension’s reversal. He insisted that Article 146(10) of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution grants the executive discretionary power to initiate disciplinary proceedings against judges, even without prior parliamentary frameworks.

The GBA, however, contends that the suspension violates Article 296, which mandates that presidential discretion must be exercised under laws approved by Parliament. Saviour Kudze, the association’s spokesperson, stressed that the absence of a constitutional instrument outlining procedures for judicial suspensions risks arbitrary power. “Members unanimously agreed the president acted unconstitutionally,” Kudze said, referencing a resolution passed during an emergency GBA meeting on April 26. The association has called for the Chief Justice’s immediate reinstatement until legislative safeguards are enacted.

Legal scholars note the clash underscores tensions between executive authority and judicial independence in Ghana’s democracy. While Article 146 permits presidents to suspend top judges pending misconduct investigations, critics argue the provision’s vague wording could enable politicization without clear accountability. The Chief Justice’s suspension follows petitions alleging ethical breaches, though details remain confidential under judicial protocols.

The standoff arises amid heightened scrutiny of governance in West Africa, where recent political crises have tested constitutional norms. Ghana’s reputation as a stable democracy amplifies the stakes, with observers warning that unresolved ambiguities in presidential powers could set destabilizing precedents. As both sides invoke legal principles, pressure mounts on the judiciary to clarify the limits of executive authority in disciplinary matters.

Parliament has yet to signal whether it will prioritize legislation to regulate Article 146 procedures. For now, the impasse leaves Ghana’s legal community divided, with the Chief Justice’s fate hinging on interpretations of constitutional intent versus procedural rigor.