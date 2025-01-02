Legal Dispute Intensifies Over Tema Central Election, NDC Lawyer Criticizes NPP’s Arguments

The legal battle over the controversial Tema Central parliamentary election has escalated, with Godwin Tameklo, the legal counsel for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), sharply criticizing the arguments presented by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in court.

The NPP has questioned the legitimacy of Ebi Bright’s declaration as the winner of the December 7, 2024 election, claiming that she was not properly certified by an Electoral Commission (EC) official.

In a heated courtroom exchange, Tameklo urged the court to limit its scope to the mandamus application at hand, warning against venturing into broader issues such as alleged election irregularities. “It is not the duty of this court to determine who won an election,” Tameklo asserted, stressing that the court’s role should be confined to the specific legal request rather than addressing broader claims of voter intimidation, electoral fraud, or misconduct.

Tameklo further cautioned that granting such an expansive inquiry would set a dangerous precedent, questioning, “If, in a mandamus application, it is within the remit of this court to make findings on alleged thuggery, intimidation, duress, and breaches of law, what then will we do in an election petition?” He argued that such matters were more appropriately addressed in an official election petition, not within the context of the current application.

The case revolves around disputes concerning the legitimacy of the electoral declaration in Tema Central, with the NPP pushing for a reconsideration of the results. To support his stance, Tameklo presented a letter written by Charles Forson, one of the NPP applicants, urging the Electoral Commission to ensure the accurate compilation and announcement of the results in line with legal standards.

As tensions mount, the court’s decision could have far-reaching implications for both the election outcome in Tema Central and the broader legal framework governing parliamentary elections in Ghana.