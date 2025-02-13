Legal Expert Asserts Ofori-Atta Remains Innocent Until Proven Otherwise

Former director of the Ghana School of Law, Kwaku Ansah-Asare, has spoken out strongly against the declaration of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta as a “wanted fugitive.”

Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show on February 13, Ansah-Asare argued that Ofori-Atta remains innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, pointing out that no charges have been formally brought against him.

The controversy erupted after the Office of the Special Prosecutor announced that Ofori-Atta had allegedly left Ghana to evade corruption investigations tied to his tenure as Finance Minister. Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng made the declaration during a press conference in Accra on February 12, citing indications that the former minister absconded to avoid legal proceedings.

Criticizing this approach, Ansah-Asare contended that the declaration was both premature and legally unsound. He stressed that the Constitution requires public officers to undergo due process before being branded as fugitives. “What the Special Prosecutor should have done was to give him time to appear in court, and if he still refused, then a trial in absentia could have been considered,” he said. The legal expert questioned the constitutional basis for such a declaration, arguing that the move lacked the necessary legal backing and could set a dangerous precedent.

Ansah-Asare also expressed concern over the social and personal repercussions of publicly labeling Ofori-Atta a fugitive. He warned that the fallout could extend beyond the individual to impact his family, potentially leading to stigmatisation of his relatives and even future generations.

This contentious situation, marked by a clash between procedural safeguards and aggressive prosecutorial tactics, has ignited a broader debate on the proper methods of addressing corruption. As the call for accountability intensifies, Ansah-Asare’s remarks serve as a reminder that upholding the rule of law is paramount, even in the fight against corruption. The debate now continues over whether the current approach undermines the very principles of justice it seeks to uphold.