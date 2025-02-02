Legal Expert Condemns Alleged Bribery in Parliament’s Appointments Process

Private legal practitioner Bobby Banson has issued a stern rebuke of explosive claims that members of Parliament’s Appointments Committee accepted bribes to influence the vetting of ministerial nominees.

His remarks follow a firestorm sparked by social activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor, who earlier alleged that some committee members solicited payments from nominees seeking approval.

Barker-Vormawor, who was summoned by the committee’s chairman, Bernard Ahiafor, clarified during a hearing that his comments were aimed at highlighting systemic corruption concerns rather than directly accusing specific individuals. He subsequently apologized to the committee, stating his remarks were not intended to “disparage” its members.

Speaking on Joy News’ Newsfile program on Saturday, February 1, Banson described the allegations as a grave threat to Ghana’s democracy if proven true. “If indeed parliamentarians are taking money to approve or disapprove ministerial nominees, then it’s the height of misfortune,” he declared, stressing that such practices erode public trust and cripple the integrity of democratic institutions.

The controversy has cast a shadow over the vetting process, with critics arguing that financial incentives could compromise lawmakers’ objectivity. Banson emphasized that Parliament’s role in scrutinizing nominees must be rooted in fairness and transparency. “This behavior undermines the very essence of democracy,” he asserted. “It betrays the people’s trust and jeopardizes effective governance.”

Banson called for an immediate and independent investigation into the allegations to ensure accountability. He urged Parliament to adopt stringent measures to address corruption risks, including greater transparency in its operations. “The public needs assurance that their representatives are acting in the national interest, not for personal gain,” he stated.

The fallout has reignited debates about ethical standards within Ghana’s political landscape. While Barker-Vormawor’s retraction tempered immediate tensions, Banson warned that lingering doubts about the vetting process could deepen public cynicism. “Restoring confidence requires more than apologies—it demands systemic reforms,” he argued.

As pressure mounts on Parliament to address these claims, observers say the scandal underscores broader challenges in balancing political accountability with public expectations. For now, Banson’s vocal critique has amplified calls for a cleaner, more transparent governance framework—one that aligns with Ghana’s democratic aspirations.