Legal Expert Condemns OSP’s Approach in Ofori-Atta Fugitive Case

Kwame Jantuah, a prominent legal practitioner and member of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), has sharply criticized Ghana’s Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) for declaring former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta a fugitive, calling the move premature and unnecessarily confrontational.

His remarks, made during an appearance on Asaase Radio’s The Forum, spotlight growing concerns over the OSP’s tactics in high-profile corruption investigations.

Jantuah argued that the OSP failed to exhaust basic investigative protocols before escalating the case. He noted that Ofori-Atta’s legal team had maintained communication with the prosecutor’s office and that his travel plans were reportedly disclosed to government officials. “Declaring someone a fugitive implies they are evading authorities,” Jantuah stated. “But if his whereabouts were known and dialogue existed, this label appears more punitive than procedural.”

The critique centers on the OSP’s three-year handling of the case, which involves allegations linked to the controversial National Cathedral project. Jantuah questioned why the office delayed summoning Ofori-Atta earlier, despite the prolonged investigation. “If his testimony was critical, why wait until now to demand it?” he asked, suggesting the timing raises questions about political motivations ahead of Ghana’s election cycle.

Emphasizing modern alternatives, Jantuah highlighted the availability of video conferencing tools and diplomatic channels, such as involving Ghana’s U.S. embassy, to facilitate questioning if Ofori-Atta’s reported medical travel hindered in-person appearances. “Technology eliminates excuses,” he said. “The OSP could have adapted instead of resorting to a public fugitive declaration.”

The legal expert also underscored foundational principles of criminal justice, stressing that allegations remain unproven until evidence is presented in court. “The burden of proof lies with the OSP, not the accused,” he reminded, urging prosecutors to focus on building an airtight case rather than courting public spectacle.

Jantuah’s comments tap into broader debates about accountability and due process in Ghana’s anti-corruption efforts. While public frustration over graft is palpable, critics warn that overreach by institutions like the OSP risks eroding trust. “Transparency and strategy are non-negotiable,” Jantuah asserted. “Arbitrary actions undermine the very legitimacy the OSP seeks to uphold.”

The OSP has yet to respond to these criticisms. However, the controversy highlights a delicate balance: enforcing accountability while safeguarding procedural fairness. As Ghana grapples with high-stakes corruption cases, the OSP’s next moves—in this case and beyond—will test its commitment to both justice and public confidence.

For now, Jantuah’s challenge resonates: in the pursuit of accountability, how institutions act matters as much as what they aim to achieve.