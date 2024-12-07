Legal Expert Criticizes Ghana’s Border Closure Ahead of Elections as Unnecessary

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has voiced his strong opposition to the closure of Ghana’s land borders ahead of the 2024 elections, calling the move unnecessary.

Kpebu argued that the country has progressed significantly and no longer faces the same risks of foreigners infiltrating the voting process as it did in the past.

In his view, Ghana’s democracy has matured to the point where such measures are no longer needed. “We’ve made a lot of progress,” Kpebu said. “The days when foreigners came to vote are long gone. There are representatives from all political parties at every polling station, and if someone shows up whose name is not on the register, they simply won’t be able to vote.”

He went on to support the concerns raised by Kwasi Pratt, who had earlier criticized the decision, suggesting that the closure of borders was an outdated response to a problem that no longer exists. Kpebu added that the heightened vigilance of the electoral process and the presence of the police ensure that non-Ghanaians cannot influence the outcome.

Kpebu’s comments underscore a growing debate on the appropriateness of security measures being taken ahead of the elections. While the Interior Ministry asserts that the border closure is to ensure a free and fair election, critics like Kpebu believe the action is an overreaction in a modern, well-regulated democratic system.