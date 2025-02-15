Legal Expert Demands Accountability in Saglemi Housing Scandal Amid Case Withdrawals

Private lawyer Martin Kpebu has intensified calls for a transparent, independent audit of Ghana’s controversial Saglemi Housing Project, following the Attorney-General’s recent withdrawal of several high-profile corruption cases linked to former Mahama administration officials.

The move has reignited public scrutiny over accountability for alleged mismanagement of state funds, particularly in the stalled $200 million housing initiative.

Kpebu’s demands, articulated during a February 15 appearance on TV3’s KeyPoints, zeroed in on former Works and Housing Minister Collins Dauda’s role in the Saglemi project. “This case cannot die quietly,” he asserted. “We’re talking about $200 million spent for just 1,500 houses—many of which remain uninhabitable. Where is the value for money? Ghanaians deserve answers, not closed files.”

His push comes days after Attorney-General Dr. Dominic Ayine dropped charges against multiple former appointees, citing “insufficient evidence” in some instances. While the A-G’s office has not explicitly addressed the Saglemi case, Kpebu warned that shelving it without resolution would set a dangerous precedent. “If this government fails to act, I will lead the charge for a reinvestigation under the next administration,” he declared.

The Saglemi Housing Project, launched in 2012 to deliver 5,000 affordable units, has long been mired in allegations of inflated contracts and substandard construction. A 2021 probe revealed only 1,502 units were partially completed, with auditors flagging irregularities in fund allocation. Despite former Minister Dauda and four others being charged in 2022 for willfully causing financial loss to the state, progress in court has stalled.

Kpebu proposed a collaborative review panel involving civil society groups like CDD-Ghana and technical experts to conduct a forensic audit. “This isn’t about partisan politics,” he stressed. “It’s about ensuring every cedi is accounted for. If there was wrongdoing, prosecutions must follow. If not, let’s clear the air conclusively.”

Critics argue the A-G’s withdrawal spree—including the halted trial of former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Dapaah over unrelated corruption claims—has eroded public trust. Governance analyst Dr. Kojo Pumpuni Asante echoed Kpebu’s concerns: “Selective justice undermines anti-corruption efforts. The Saglemi case symbolizes a broader pattern of unresolved graft that perpetuates impunity.”

The government has yet to respond formally to Kpebu’s demands. However, sources within the Housing Ministry suggest officials are “reviewing options” to address lingering questions about the project. For now, the fate of the abandoned housing units—and the $200 million invested—remains in limbo, emblematic of a system critics say prioritizes political expediency over accountability.

As debate rages, one fact remains clear: the Saglemi saga is far from a closed chapter. With legal experts and civil society vowing to keep pressure on authorities, the Akufo-Addo administration faces a pivotal choice—bury the past or confront it head-on to restore faith in Ghana’s governance.