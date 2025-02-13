Legal Expert Demands Dismissal of Special Prosecutor

In a development that has sparked fresh debate over legal integrity in high-profile cases, Dr. Kwaku Ansah Asare, a respected legal figure and former Director General of the Ghana School of Law, has called for the removal of Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng.

Speaking on TV3, Dr. Ansah Asare questioned the propriety of declaring a former Finance Minister “wanted” without first following established legal procedures.

“I’m surprised that the Special Prosecutor can publicly declare a Finance Minister as wanted. Has he invited him for questioning? Has he explored all legal avenues before resorting to this dramatic move?” Dr. Ansah Asare asked, expressing deep concern that such actions may be influenced by political pressure rather than objective legal scrutiny.

The legal expert’s remarks come amid growing apprehension that the current handling of the case might set a dangerous precedent. Critics have long warned that when political considerations overtake judicial impartiality, the trust of the public in the justice system is undermined. Dr. Ansah Asare argued that targeting a former minister in this manner not only smacks of selective justice but also risks politicizing the prosecutorial process.

He pointed out the inconsistency in the Special Prosecutor’s approach: “Where was the Special Prosecutor when people raised concerns over the National Cathedral and other financial scandals? He did nothing. But now, suddenly, this is a priority?” This line of questioning resonates with many who fear that legal action is being selectively applied to serve political ends.

Moreover, Dr. Ansah Asare went so far as to suggest that if anyone were to be declared “wanted,” it should be the Special Prosecutor himself for what he deems a dereliction of duty. His call for accountability highlights a broader concern: the erosion of confidence in the institutions that are supposed to stand as pillars of justice.

The controversy underscores a larger narrative about the balance between legal process and political maneuvering. As debates intensify, many observers are watching closely to see whether this incident will prompt a reexamination of prosecutorial conduct in politically charged cases or simply add to a growing list of grievances about selective justice.