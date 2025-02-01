Legal Expert Martin Kpebu Demands Transparency in Ghana’s Justice System

Prominent legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has called for sweeping reforms to ensure transparency and accountability in Ghana’s justice system, particularly in cases where political interference is suspected.

Speaking on TV3’s KeyPoints on February 1, Kpebu highlighted several high-profile cases, including the controversial prosecution of Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson and businessman Richard Jakpa, as examples of how the justice system is being weaponized for political gain.

Kpebu’s comments come in the wake of a leaked audio recording in which former Attorney-General Godfred Dame allegedly admitted to being pressured by then-President Nana Akufo-Addo and Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to prosecute Forson and Jakpa at all costs. “The criminal justice system is not for political point-scoring,” Kpebu asserted. “We heard it directly from the Attorney-General himself, yet the case proceeded. This is exactly why such cases should be discontinued if they are proven to be politically motivated.”

The legal expert also criticized the lack of transparency when cases are withdrawn, stressing that the public has a right to know the reasons behind such decisions. “If an Attorney-General decides to cancel a case, the public deserves an explanation. We cannot allow leaders to wield power arbitrarily,” Kpebu said. He pointed to countries like South Africa, where prosecutors are legally required to provide detailed explanations for discontinuing cases, as a model Ghana should emulate.

Kpebu further raised concerns about the Gregory Afoko case, where the accused remains in custody despite the state’s failure to secure a conviction. “This is an abuse of rights. If a person has gone through the full trial process and the state still cannot convict him, why is he still in custody?” he questioned.

The legal practitioner’s critique underscores growing public unease over the perceived politicization of Ghana’s justice system. Many Ghanaians view the Forson-Jakpa case as emblematic of a broader trend where political influence trumps the rule of law. “When justice becomes a tool for settling political scores, it erodes public trust in our institutions,” said governance expert Dr. Ama Serwah.

Kpebu called for legislative amendments to compel the Attorney-General to provide explanations whenever a case is discontinued. “We need laws that ensure transparency and prevent the justice system from being used as a political weapon,” he argued.

His remarks have sparked a national conversation about the need for judicial reforms. Civil society groups and legal experts have echoed his demands, urging the government to take concrete steps to restore confidence in the justice system. “Ghana’s democracy is built on the rule of law,” said Kofi Asante, a human rights advocate. “If we allow political interference to undermine justice, we risk losing the very foundation of our democracy.”

As the debate continues, Kpebu’s call for transparency serves as a rallying cry for accountability. For many Ghanaians, the question is not just about justice—it’s about ensuring that no one is above the law.